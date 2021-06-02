Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.56

Shares of Clinigen Group plc (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.56 and last traded at $11.56, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clinigen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.40.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

