1STDIBS.COM, INC. (DIBS) Announces June 10th IPO

1STDIBS.COM, INC. (DIBS) plans to raise $113 million in an initial public offering on Thursday, June 10th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 5,800,000 shares at a price of $18.00-$21.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, 1STDIBS.COM, INC. generated $81.9 million in revenue and had a net loss of $12.5 million. 1STDIBS.COM, INC. has a market cap of $713.7 million.

BofA Securities, Barclays, Allen & Co. and Evercore ISI served as the underwriters for the IPO and William Blair, Raymond James and JMP Securities were co-managers.

1STDIBS.COM, INC. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are one of the world’s leading online marketplaces for connecting design lovers with many of the best sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art and fashion. Our thoroughly vetted seller base, in-depth editorial content, and custom-built technology platform create trust in our brand and facilitate high-consideration purchases of luxury design products online. By disrupting the way these items are bought and sold, we are both expanding access to and growing the market for luxury design products. 1stDibs began in 2000 with the vision of bringing the magic of the Paris flea market online by creating a listings site for top vintage and antique furniture sellers. Soon thereafter, we moved our headquarters to New York City and focused primarily on adding U.S.-based sellers to our site. The quality of our initial seller base enabled us to build a reputation in the design industry as a trusted source for unique luxury design products. Over our 20-year operating history, we have strengthened our brand and deepened our seller relationships. We launched our e-commerce platform in 2013 and transitioned to a full e-commerce marketplace model in 2016. Today, we operate an e-commerce marketplace with approximately 4,200 seller accounts located across 55 countries, 3.5 million users, and, as of March 31, 2021, we had a seller stock value in excess of $10.9 billion. Users represent non-seller visitors who register on our website and include both buyers and non-buyers. Our seller stock value is the sum of the stock value of all available products listed on our online marketplace. An individual listing’s stock value is calculated as the item’s current price multiplied by its quantity available for sale. Products with the quantity available for sale listed as “unlimited” are counted as “1” in our calculations. We provide our sellers, the vast majority of which are small businesses, access to a global community of buyers and a platform to facilitate e-commerce at scale. Our sellers use our platform to manage their inventory, build their digital marketing presence, and communicate and negotiate orders directly with buyers. In each month in 2020, we facilitated an average of over 36,000 conversations between sellers and buyers on our platform. We are an important partner for our sellers, with 34% of sellers who responded to our 2020 interim seller survey reporting 1stDibs as their primary sales channel in 2020. We provide our buyers a trusted purchase experience with our user-friendly interface, dedicated specialist support and 1stDibs Promise, our comprehensive buyer protection program. In 2020, we had more than 58,000 Active Buyers with an average aggregate purchase per year of over $5,500, an AOV above $2,500, a median order value of $1,200, and an average of 2.2 orders per Active Buyer. The percentage of Active Buyers who make more than one purchase in any given year has been generally consistent from year to year and comprised 32%, 31%, and 31% of total Active Buyers in 2018, 2019, and 2020, respectively. Highly experienced interior designers, whom we refer to as trade buyers, are frequent, repeat purchasers on our online marketplace and accounted for 27% of our on-platform GMV in 2020. Through our Trade 1st program, we offer these trade buyers, who comprise a subset of our buyers, additional benefits such as trade-only personalized support, exclusive trade pricing, and buyer incentives. Our Trade 1st program is a buyer-only program and members do not pay any fees to participate in this program. “.

1STDIBS.COM, INC. was founded in 2000 and has employees. The company is located at 51 Astor Place, 3rd Floor New York, New York 10003 and can be reached via phone at (212) 627-3927 or on the web at http://www.1stdibs.com/.

Receive News & Ratings for 1STDIBS.COM INC. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1STDIBS.COM INC. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.