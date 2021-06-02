PolySwarm (NCT) Price Tops $0.0073

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. PolySwarm has a total market capitalization of $11.27 million and $13,581.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolySwarm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00081174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00021333 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $384.34 or 0.01024093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,573.80 or 0.09522501 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00051220 BTC.

PolySwarm Coin Profile

NCT is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

