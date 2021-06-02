$26.85 Million in Sales Expected for Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) will report sales of $26.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.70 million and the lowest is $26.00 million. Level One Bancorp posted sales of $24.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full year sales of $106.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $106.00 million to $106.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $97.05 million, with estimates ranging from $93.10 million to $101.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Level One Bancorp.

Get Level One Bancorp alerts:

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $26.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 13.51%.

LEVL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Level One Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Level One Bancorp by 237.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Level One Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

Level One Bancorp stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.01. 9,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,218. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Level One Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $28.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Level One Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.76%.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Level One Bancorp (LEVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.