Polkamon Market Cap Reaches $12.39 Million (PMON)

Polkamon (CURRENCY:PMON) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. In the last seven days, Polkamon has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Polkamon coin can now be purchased for about $7.23 or 0.00019258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkamon has a total market cap of $12.39 million and approximately $960,887.00 worth of Polkamon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00070096 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.32 or 0.00283291 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.09 or 0.00186758 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.35 or 0.01215949 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,489.70 or 0.99892392 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00032664 BTC.

About Polkamon

Polkamon’s total supply is 9,851,543 coins and its circulating supply is 1,713,901 coins. Polkamon’s official Twitter account is @Polkamonorg

Buying and Selling Polkamon

