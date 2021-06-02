Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.54 Billion

Brokerages predict that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) will announce $2.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.58 billion and the lowest is $2.51 billion. Newell Brands reported sales of $2.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year sales of $10.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.98 billion to $10.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.89 billion to $10.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

In related news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 209.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,784,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,393 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 9.5% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 214,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 18,593 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 167,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 65,363 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 133,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NWL traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $28.61. 1,645,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,808,668. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.96. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $13.96 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

