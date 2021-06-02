$25.69 Million in Sales Expected for Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) to announce $25.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kamada’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.50 million and the highest is $25.87 million. Kamada reported sales of $33.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kamada will report full year sales of $99.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $97.20 million to $102.65 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $84.68 million, with estimates ranging from $81.35 million to $88.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kamada.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $24.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.45 million. Kamada had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 8.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

KMDA traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 190,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,000. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.12 million, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.01. Kamada has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $13.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMDA. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Kamada by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 89,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 19,827 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kamada by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 27,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kamada during the 4th quarter valued at $2,134,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in Kamada by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Kamada by 143,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 140,741 shares during the period. 15.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

