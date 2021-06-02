$804.79 Million in Sales Expected for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) to announce sales of $804.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $804.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $805.57 million. iHeartMedia posted sales of $487.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full-year sales of $3.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow iHeartMedia.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

IHRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. iHeartMedia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

In other iHeartMedia news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $449,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,630 shares in the company, valued at $418,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter worth about $933,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IHRT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.82. The stock had a trading volume of 806,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,568. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.34. iHeartMedia has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $24.66.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iHeartMedia (IHRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.