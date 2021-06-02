Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Receives $63.63 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:AMRC traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $55.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,807. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $70.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $252.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 590,500 shares of company stock worth $26,115,420 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,351,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at $30,075,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in Ameresco during the first quarter worth $23,956,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 23.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,452,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,271,000 after purchasing an additional 459,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter valued at about $18,062,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

