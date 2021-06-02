TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) will announce earnings per share of $1.56 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44. TE Connectivity reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full-year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $6.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $6.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

In other news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,794,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEL stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.17. 1,740,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $75.70 and a 52 week high of $138.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.86. The company has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Earnings History and Estimates for TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL)

