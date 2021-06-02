Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.34 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to post sales of $12.34 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.37 billion to $13.01 billion. Caterpillar posted sales of $10.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full year sales of $49.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.42 billion to $50.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $54.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $53.05 billion to $57.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.62.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $243.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,341,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,730. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $118.01 and a 12 month high of $245.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.51. The company has a market capitalization of $133.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.80%.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $878,514,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,721,000 after buying an additional 1,788,783 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,444,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,039,000 after buying an additional 665,237 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $122,802,000. 68.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

