Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

Shares of Conduent stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $7.84. 1,081,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,321. Conduent has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.95.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Conduent had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conduent will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 53,625.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Conduent during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Conduent during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Conduent during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Conduent during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

