Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avid Bioservices, Inc. is a dedicated contract development and manufacturing organization focused on development and cGMP manufacturing of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. The company provides process development, high quality cGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. It also offer process development activities, including cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development and product characterization. Avid Bioservices Inc., formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in TUSTIN, United States. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avid Bioservices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of CDMO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.82. 687,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,632. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -727.09 and a beta of 2.22. Avid Bioservices has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $22.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.72.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 7.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Mark R. Bamforth purchased 126,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $2,290,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

