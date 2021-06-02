Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sixt (SIX2)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sixt (ETR: SIX2):

6/1/2021 – Sixt was given a new €123.00 ($144.71) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Sixt was given a new €118.00 ($138.82) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Sixt had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

5/17/2021 – Sixt was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Sixt was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Sixt was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Sixt was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Sixt had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

4/27/2021 – Sixt was given a new €135.00 ($158.82) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Sixt was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Sixt was given a new €86.00 ($101.18) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Sixt was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Sixt had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

4/21/2021 – Sixt was given a new €135.00 ($158.82) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Sixt was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Sixt was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR SIX2 traded down €8.80 ($10.35) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €121.10 ($142.47). 82,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -171.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Sixt SE has a 52-week low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 52-week high of €132.60 ($156.00). The business’s 50-day moving average is €116.80.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

