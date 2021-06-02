Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 220.80 ($2.88).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Ibstock from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.33) price target on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ibstock from GBX 212 ($2.77) to GBX 226 ($2.95) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Ibstock alerts:

Shares of IBST traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 228 ($2.98). 357,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,584. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61. The stock has a market cap of £933.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 223.48. Ibstock has a 1 year low of GBX 139.80 ($1.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 246.80 ($3.22).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th.

About Ibstock

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.