Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLVHF. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLVHF remained flat at $$135.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. 32 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,149. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of $94.00 and a fifty-two week high of $171.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.28.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.