DAV Coin (DAV) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.00 Million

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last week, DAV Coin has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. One DAV Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. DAV Coin has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and $2.00 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00073623 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.11 or 0.00499631 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,641.57 or 0.99976967 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00039641 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00012459 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007263 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00088487 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00011487 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV Coin (DAV) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

