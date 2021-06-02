The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Brokerages expect The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) to report sales of $1.16 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Toro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. The Toro reported sales of $929.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Toro will report full-year sales of $3.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Toro.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.36 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.33.

In other news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 16,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total transaction of $1,598,086.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,156. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total value of $80,553.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at $361,087.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,841. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Toro by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Toro by 20.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 21,328 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of The Toro by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Toro by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Toro during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TTC traded down $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.90. 726,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,769. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.20. The Toro has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $118.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

