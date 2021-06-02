Brokerages Expect scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) will report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ earnings. scPharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.20). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow scPharmaceuticals.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of scPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in scPharmaceuticals by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in scPharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in scPharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in scPharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 329,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 6,866 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SCPH traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $5.71. 28,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,828. The stock has a market cap of $156.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.31. scPharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a current ratio of 10.27.

About scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of proprietary buffered formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients.

