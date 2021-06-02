Polis (POLIS) Trading Up 17.8% This Week

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Polis coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000509 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polis has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polis has a market cap of $1.88 million and $2,061.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000871 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00010019 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $947.27 or 0.02515976 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00016283 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

