PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.79. The stock had a trading volume of 34,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,056. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $14.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.53.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.