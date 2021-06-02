PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.79. The stock had a trading volume of 34,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,056. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $14.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.53.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

