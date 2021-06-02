Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTCBB:CZFS) to Issue $1.88 Dividend

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTCBB:CZFS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.8786 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Citizens Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $195.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46.

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.51. Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 29.73% and a return on equity of 13.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Services will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Citizens Financial Services Company Profile

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

