John Hancock Income Securities Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:JHS)

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2103 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of JHS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.05. The company had a trading volume of 20,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,153. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.58. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $16.96.

Get John Hancock Income Securities Trust alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of John Hancock Income Securities Trust worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.