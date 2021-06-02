Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for AZZ (AZZ)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of AZZ (NYSE: AZZ) recently:

6/1/2021 – AZZ was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

5/26/2021 – AZZ was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock.

5/25/2021 – AZZ was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/19/2021 – AZZ was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/18/2021 – AZZ was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2021 – AZZ was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/23/2021 – AZZ was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "AZZ Inc. is a global provider of metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the markets of power generation, transmission, distribution and industrial in protecting metal and electrical systems used to build and enhance the world's infrastructure. AZZ Metal Coatings is a leading provider of metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot dip galvanizing to the North American steel fabrication industry. AZZ Energy is dedicated to delivering safe and reliable transmission of power from generation sources to end customers, and automated weld overlay solutions for corrosion and erosion mitigation to critical infrastructure in the energy markets worldwide. "

Shares of NYSE:AZZ traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,288. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 1.53. AZZ Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.18 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.12.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.67 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. AZZ’s payout ratio is 32.23%.

In other news, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $148,659.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,550.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in AZZ by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 380,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZZ during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AZZ by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in AZZ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

