Vitae (VITAE) Price Reaches $1.19 on Top Exchanges

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Vitae has a total market cap of $23.16 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vitae has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One Vitae coin can currently be bought for $1.19 or 0.00003165 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Vitae Coin Profile

VITAE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Vitae Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

