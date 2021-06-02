$0.26 EPS Expected for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) will announce $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.24. TreeHouse Foods posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 55.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on THS shares. Truist downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

In other news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $614,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $134,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,736.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THS. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter worth $399,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 27,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after buying an additional 10,869 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of THS traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $50.05. 617,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,981. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.04, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.76. TreeHouse Foods has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

