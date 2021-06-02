THORChain (RUNE) Price Hits $12.19 on Top Exchanges

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Over the last week, THORChain has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for $12.19 or 0.00032513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. THORChain has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and $93.57 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00068814 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.87 or 0.00282313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.18 or 0.00187142 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.31 or 0.01200781 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,435.69 or 0.99824487 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 213,536,800 coins. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

