ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAVMY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. HSBC cut ABN AMRO Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $13.71. 9,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,666. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.71. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $13.71.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

