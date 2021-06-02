Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.40.

MTOR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTOR. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritor during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Meritor during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Meritor during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritor during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

MTOR stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $26.41. The company had a trading volume of 830,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,472. Meritor has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $33.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 2.12.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Meritor had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Meritor will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

