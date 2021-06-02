$109.10 Million in Sales Expected for Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) to report $109.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Galapagos’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.24 million and the highest is $142.18 million. Galapagos posted sales of $129.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full-year sales of $528.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $312.18 million to $628.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $557.07 million, with estimates ranging from $217.80 million to $756.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Galapagos.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.47. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $137.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.06 million.

GLPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Galapagos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Galapagos during the 1st quarter worth $316,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,562,000 after purchasing an additional 113,357 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter worth $8,287,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 91,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,626 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 465,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,884,000 after purchasing an additional 206,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLPG traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $73.91. 165,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,946. Galapagos has a fifty-two week low of $70.77 and a fifty-two week high of $214.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.33.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

