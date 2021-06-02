Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Sharps Compliance posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sharps Compliance.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $27.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

SMED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sharps Compliance currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

In other Sharps Compliance news, CEO David P. Tusa sold 218,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $3,858,537.10. Also, VP Gregory C. Davis sold 2,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $43,531.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,888.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 403,259 shares of company stock valued at $6,716,907. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMED. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 788,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 31,370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMED traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.28. The stock had a trading volume of 410,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,279. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.96. The company has a market capitalization of $207.42 million, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sharps Compliance has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sharps Compliance (SMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.