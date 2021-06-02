Analysts Set Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Price Target at $32.00

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FC shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of NYSE FC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.32. 16,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,106. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.05 million, a PE ratio of -40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.75. Franklin Covey has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $31.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 156,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 2.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

