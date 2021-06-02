Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to announce $97.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $93.70 million to $100.50 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp reported sales of $94.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full-year sales of $386.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $378.80 million to $395.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $375.10 million, with estimates ranging from $371.80 million to $378.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 106.72% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, SVP Kevin Conn bought 5,271 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,717. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rheo A. Brouillard sold 10,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $284,546.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,117.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 29,287 shares of company stock valued at $719,463 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,119 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,736 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 31,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHLB traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.00. 196,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,673. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.25. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

