Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.88 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) will announce earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.00) and the highest is ($0.79). Atara Biotherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.14) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($3.24). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.83) to ($3.10). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.06.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATRA shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of ATRA stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $13.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,005. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.04. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.41.

In other news, insider Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,761 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $25,675.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,901 shares of company stock valued at $238,537. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $3,590,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 620.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,263,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,414 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 42.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,642,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

