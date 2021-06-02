Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank7 Corp. is the bank holding company for Bank7, operates as a community bank. It accepts deposits and makes loans, as well as provides card facilities, investments, certification of deposits, wealth management and online banking services. Bank7 Corp. is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank7 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ BSVN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.29. 4,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,298. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 2.14. Bank7 has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $21.74.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. Bank7 had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 18.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank7 will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSVN. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the fourth quarter worth $787,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bank7 by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 21,979 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bank7 by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Bank7 by 527.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Bank7 by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

