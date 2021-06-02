$2.81 EPS Expected for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to announce earnings of $2.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Adobe’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.79 and the highest is $2.85. Adobe posted earnings of $2.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Adobe will report full-year earnings of $11.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.81 to $12.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $13.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.84 to $14.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $552.00.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,571 shares of company stock worth $7,442,586 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Adobe by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $495.77. 1,760,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,519,855. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $493.98. The company has a market cap of $236.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe has a 12 month low of $382.00 and a 12 month high of $536.88.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

