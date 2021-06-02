$3.53 Billion in Sales Expected for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) This Quarter

Analysts expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report $3.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.66 billion. PulteGroup posted sales of $2.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year sales of $14.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.74 billion to $15.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $16.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.39 billion to $17.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PHM shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.46.

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $57.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,181,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,484. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.89%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

