Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.43

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.43 and last traded at $16.43, with a volume of 751 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Topcon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -269.29 and a beta of 1.38.

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GPS systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems.

