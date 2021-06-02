Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Market Cap Hits $20.75 Million

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0465 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $20.75 million and $160,540.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00070216 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.26 or 0.00280702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.68 or 0.00186716 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.49 or 0.01229712 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,863.05 or 1.00024642 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00032608 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s launch date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

