$859.99 Million in Sales Expected for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) will report $859.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for GMS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $847.97 million and the highest is $874.00 million. GMS posted sales of $770.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full year sales of $3.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. GMS had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $751.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GMS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on GMS from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities upped their price target on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on GMS from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Shares of GMS traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.23. 254,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,584. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.77. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 66.52 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.38. GMS has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $47.11.

In other GMS news, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $415,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,231.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 46,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.03 per share, with a total value of $2,034,626.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 176,210 shares of company stock valued at $7,359,426 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after acquiring an additional 338,959 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in GMS by 48.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in GMS by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in GMS by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in GMS by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

