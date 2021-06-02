Tixl (TXL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $356,315.00

Tixl (CURRENCY:TXL) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Tixl has a market cap of $9.39 million and approximately $356,315.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tixl has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One Tixl coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000459 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tixl Profile

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,075,497 coins. Tixl’s official website is tixl.me/executive-summary . The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg . Tixl’s official message board is medium.com/tixlcurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Tixl Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tixl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tixl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tixl using one of the exchanges listed above.

