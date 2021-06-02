CryptoFlow (CFL) Price Tops $0.0034

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One CryptoFlow coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. CryptoFlow has a market cap of $313,736.99 and $3,213.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00070216 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.26 or 0.00280702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.68 or 0.00186716 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.49 or 0.01229712 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,863.05 or 1.00024642 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00032608 BTC.

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFlow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

