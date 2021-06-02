Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to Announce -$4.79 EPS

Analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) will post ($4.79) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($5.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($3.88). United Airlines posted earnings per share of ($9.31) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full year earnings of ($14.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($18.55) to ($10.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.57) to $6.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 141.48% and a negative net margin of 63.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.57) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.84.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,071,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,387,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.63. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $63.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.53.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $600,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,469.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 985,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,601,000 after purchasing an additional 94,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

