Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.70 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) will announce sales of $5.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.39 billion and the highest is $6.00 billion. Freeport-McMoRan reported sales of $3.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 86.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year sales of $22.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.39 billion to $23.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $23.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.02 billion to $26.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

FCX traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $43.34. 14,679,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,580,992. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The company has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,946,612.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,276 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,013. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

