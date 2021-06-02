Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given “Hold” Rating at Tudor Pickering

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$49.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IMO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$37.78.

Imperial Oil stock traded down C$0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$40.93. 2,594,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,409. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$14.86 and a 12 month high of C$42.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.55. The firm has a market cap of C$30.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.38.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.79 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 3.7983398 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

