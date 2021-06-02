Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given “Hold” Rating at Tudor Pickering

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$49.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.72% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IMO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$37.78.
Imperial Oil stock traded down C$0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$40.93. 2,594,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,409. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$14.86 and a 12 month high of C$42.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.55. The firm has a market cap of C$30.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.38.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
