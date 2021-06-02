Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Will Post Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to announce earnings per share of $1.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.85. Micron Technology reported earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 103.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $6.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $12.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

MU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.29.

NASDAQ MU traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.34. 10,296,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,852,836. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.18. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $94.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $476,719.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,600,893.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,997 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,200 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,615,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,221,649,000 after purchasing an additional 299,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,961,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,579,906,000 after purchasing an additional 573,137 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,400,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,007,426,000 after acquiring an additional 412,230 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $906,961,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $951,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,544 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

