MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $321.41 Million

Brokerages forecast that MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) will report sales of $321.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $320.00 million and the highest is $323.00 million. MoneyGram International reported sales of $279.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.28 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 0.15%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

MGI traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,991,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.80 million, a PE ratio of -204.56 and a beta of 1.75. MoneyGram International has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $11.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in MoneyGram International by 378.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,763,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,154,000 after buying an additional 2,185,900 shares during the period. Engle Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,815,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,027,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International during the first quarter valued at about $4,618,000. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the first quarter worth about $3,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

