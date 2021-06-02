Bonfida (FIDA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $787,632.00

Bonfida (CURRENCY:FIDA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. In the last week, Bonfida has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. Bonfida has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and $787,632.00 worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonfida coin can now be bought for $2.02 or 0.00005328 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00069939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.34 or 0.00278401 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.44 or 0.00186175 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.00 or 0.01223658 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,767.25 or 0.99814884 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00032515 BTC.

About Bonfida

Bonfida’s total supply is 999,096,736 coins. The official website for Bonfida is bonfida.com . Bonfida’s official Twitter account is @bonfida and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bonfida’s official message board is bonfida.medium.com

Bonfida Coin Trading

