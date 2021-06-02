Analysts Expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ReneSola’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.06. ReneSola reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ReneSola.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on ReneSola in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.86.

SOL stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $8.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,069,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,379,260. ReneSola has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $35.77. The company has a market capitalization of $576.82 million, a P/E ratio of 137.50 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ReneSola by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ReneSola by 1,013.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. 34.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

