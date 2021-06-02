Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) CAO Sells $44,670.00 in Stock

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE DVN traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,377,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,065,098. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.42, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 3.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.72. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.39.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -488.89%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 59,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 72.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 111,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 46,639 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 125.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,740 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 93,383 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 280,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 121,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 141,887 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DVN. Johnson Rice upgraded Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist increased their price target on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.16.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

